DENVER (KDVR) — Investigators arrested a man they accuse of a “random and entirely unprovoked” shooting at a vehicle in Jefferson County.

Paul Behme, 31, is accused of shooting seven rounds from a .223 rifle into a passing vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was wounded by flying shards of glass when a bullet pierced the windshield. A passenger was not hurt.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on May 23, as the victims traveled westbound on West 32nd Avenue. In that case, a black Audi sedan was identified as the shooter’s possible vehicle.

That vehicle description was linked to a second shooting in Parker, where police on Sunday identified Behme as the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect in the Parker case was driving an Audi A6 sedan with fake Pennsylvania license plates.

Behme was arrested without incident Tuesday at a hotel in Wheat Ridge. Jefferson County investigators interviewed and booked him in the 32nd Avenue shooting.

Behme faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference. He also faces drug-related felony warrants, but the sheriff’s office did not immediately say which. He could also face additional counts in other jurisdictions.