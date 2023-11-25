DENVER (KDVR) — Three lambs on a ranch in Jackson County were found dead after what appeared to be a wolf attack, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

On Nov. 17, CPW responded to a report of a possible depredation incident when a rancher found the dead lambs.

A CPW wildlife officer conducted a field investigation which suggested that the lambs had been killed by a wolf.

“The results of this investigation indicated wounds on the carcasses consistent with wolf depredation,” CPW Area Wildlife Manager Kris Middledorf said. “The field investigation found signs of hemorrhaging, indicating the attack occurred while the animals were still alive and the carcasses were not scavenged.”

CPW said it provides reimbursement for damages caused by gray wolves to livestock defined in Colorado Revised Statute 33-2-105.8 and animals used for guard or herding purposes and provides conflict minimization materials under its Gray Wolf Compensation and Conflict Minimization Program.