BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — One of the most infamous homes in Colorado is back on the market for nearly $7 million. The home was once owned by the family of JonBenét Ramsey.

According to the Zillow listing, the 7,571-square-foot home has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms and is listed for $6,950,000. The property, located at 749 15th St., is on three lots in the University Hill neighborhood in Boulder with views of the flatirons, the listing says.

The last listing for the property on Zillow was in 2014 at $1,985,000. So in nine years, it has increased by more than 250% in price. The home has been “modernized,” according to the current listing.

The listing says there is an 1141-square-foot top-floor penthouse suite with two full baths, a fireplace and stunning views of the city and flatirons. There are four bedrooms on the second floor, one suite has a private deck, a game room with a large terrace and a full bath. The lower level has a media room, wet bar, wine cellar, fireplace and half bath, according to the listing.

The Ramsey family has not owned the house since the late 90s but it was featured in several national and local news stories and documentaries after 6-year-old JonBenét was found dead in the basement of the home. Her case remains unsolved to this day.