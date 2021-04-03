Alleged armed suspect dead in officer-involved shooting, shuts down ramps to/from I-25 in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect allegedly carrying a gun is dead after an officer-involved shooting took place on Saturday evening.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a man with a gun around the Happy Canyon Road and Interstate 25 area at 6:15 p.m.

Update #HappyCanyonOIS The main entrance into the Happy Canyon neighborhood east of I25, will remain closed for unknown amt of time. Residents needing to leave should use the emergency exit to the south of the subdivision. A code red was sent to residents. https://t.co/68tZdlZ3fb — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) April 4, 2021

DCSO said the main entrance into the Happy Canyon neighborhood east of I-25 will remain closed and residents should use the emergency exit to the south of the subdivision if needed.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the ramps to and from Happy Canyon Road on/off of Interstate 25 are closed due to police activity.

I-25 NB: Ramp restriction at Exit 187 – Happy Canyon Road. The off and on ramps at Happy Canyon closed for police activity. https://t.co/ZLYIZjxkjV — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 4, 2021

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this post.