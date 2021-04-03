Alleged armed suspect dead in officer-involved shooting, shuts down ramps to/from I-25 in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect allegedly carrying a gun is dead after an officer-involved shooting took place on Saturday evening.
Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a man with a gun around the Happy Canyon Road and Interstate 25 area at 6:15 p.m.
DCSO said the main entrance into the Happy Canyon neighborhood east of I-25 will remain closed and residents should use the emergency exit to the south of the subdivision if needed.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the ramps to and from Happy Canyon Road on/off of Interstate 25 are closed due to police activity.
