Ram or Buff? Fans can bid on college themed license plates

DENVER (KDVR) –- Colorado school-themed license plates are up for auction. Proceeds will benefit Coloradans with disabilities.

“There’s no better way to show pride for your favorite Colorado school than a customized license plate configuration,” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera. “Whether you are a Buff, a Ram, a Miner, a Tiger or a Pioneer, this fall you can celebrate homecoming and support give back to Coloradans with disabilities.”

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee is auctioning these 11 Colorado school-themed license plates:

The online only auction ends on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. Proceeds will benefit organizations that support people with disabilities.

Over $80,000 has been raised in 2021 from customized license plate sales. The top two earning plates are ISIT420, which sold for $6,630 and COORS which sold for $5,060.

The Colorado Center for the Blind was one of four organizations to receive a $10,000 grant in June.

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee plans monthly auctions. Previous auctions featured NHL, NBA, MLB and Colorado-Day themed plates.