Ralph hangs up service vest at Children’s Hospital

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Ralph, Medical Dog (Ralph, MD, for short) is retiring from Children’s Hospital Colorado after more than seven years of service.

The beloved service dog, with his handler Kizzy, has cheered up patients at the hospital and leaves a lengthy legacy.

Helping kids get better by demonstrating mock medical procedures, from an MRI scan to an ambulance ride, and hearing many secrets and giving countless hugs, Ralph has interacted with over 19,500 patients.

Ralph Lauren, therapy dog (Credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)

Hosting “office hours” sessions, when fellow team members could stop by his office for a laugh, a cry or a lie-down when they needed a break, helped many colleagues according the hospital spokesperson.

Celebrate Ralph’s legacy:

Send your favorite photos, memories and stories of Ralph: Email your notes and photos to TheDogtorIsIn@childrenscolorado.org and a member of our child life team will share your message with Ralph and Kizzy.

Email your notes and photos to TheDogtorIsIn@childrenscolorado.org and a member of our child life team will share your message with Ralph and Kizzy. Visit the “We Love Ralph!” art exhibition: Next time you have an appointment at the hospital on Anschutz Medical Campus, a temporary exhibit in the Ace Hardware Gallery.

Next time you have an appointment at the hospital on Anschutz Medical Campus, a temporary exhibit in the Ace Hardware Gallery. Make a financial donation to fund the Medical Dog Program: The Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation has created a fund for financial contributions in honor of Ralph’s work and legacy.

The Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation has created a fund for financial contributions in honor of Ralph’s work and legacy. Read Ralph’s online storybook: “A Legacy of Love: The Story of Ralph, MD.”

“A Legacy of Love: The Story of Ralph, MD.” Join in an art activity for Ralph’s retirement: Patients with existing appointments at Anschutz Medical Campus are invited to pick up a pre-packaged art activity at the Association of Volunteers office. A community art piece dedicated to Ralph can be seen in the hallway between Seacrest Studios and the chapel during your next appointment.

Patients with existing appointments at Anschutz Medical Campus are invited to pick up a pre-packaged art activity at the Association of Volunteers office. A community art piece dedicated to Ralph can be seen in the hallway between Seacrest Studios and the chapel during your next appointment. Join in virtually: If you won’t be at the hospital, you can join in a virtual activity by downloading this coloring page. Then, you can share it with Ralph and Kizzy by emailing a photo to TheDogtorIsIn@childrenscolorado.org or sharing a photo on Instagram with the hashtag #PagingPuppyMD..