DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Denver Pioneers men’s hockey team has made it to the Frozen Four and is on its way to compete in Boston.

The team has a scheduled rally for the send-off at the Ritchie Center – Buchtel Circle Tuesday morning as the players boarded their bus to the airport.

The team will face off against the Michigan Wolverines at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the TD Garden for the national semifinal game.

If you’re unable to fly to Boston for the game, there are four locations for watch parties to show support for the Pios: Campus Lounge, Cherry Cricket, The Pioneer, and Stadium Inn.