Rainfall slowing Ptarmigan fire, pre-evacuation orders in place

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Pre-evacuation orders have been issued for those being threatened by the Ptarmigan fire near the town of Silverthorne.

Over 600 structures are being threatened by the wildfire, now having burned over 80 acres of land. Residents of the threatened structures are allowed a two-hour window this morning between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. to collect essentials and check on property.

The recent rain showers in Summit County has slowed down the burn, however, it has stopped all fire-fighting aircrafts from operating, for the time being.

“If we keep getting a lot of moisture, that’s really going to help. But it took a really long time for these heavy fuels — the thick timber — to get as dry as it is. So it’s going to take a long time for the moisture to have an impact on it,” said White River National Forest personnel David Boyd.

Residents must get credentials to go back to their homes and property during the two-hour window. The credentials can be found at Silverthorne Town Hall.