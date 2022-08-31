Rainbow fentanyl pills come in bright colors and are meant to look like candy, DEA officials said. (DEA/KLAS)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) — The Grand Junction Police Department has seized “rainbow fentanyl” and is warning other agencies that the deadly drug has made its way into the state.

The Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area has been made aware that the brightly-colored fentanyl, also known as skittles or rainbow fentanyl, has been seized by police in Grand Junction.

In August, the Drug Enforcement Administration seized the brightly-colored fentanyl pills in 18 different states. According to the DEA, the drug is being seized in multiple forms such as pills, powders, as well as blocks that appear similar to sidewalk chalk.

The pills mimic other illicit pills but are made to look like candy and appeal to young people, DEA representatives said in a news release. The pills are often blue and have “M” and “30” stamped on them. The rainbow pills have the same markings but are in different colors.

GJPD is warning other agencies across the state to be aware of its existence in other cities.