DENVER (KDVR) — A severe thunderstorm that hit the Denver metro area on Thursday afternoon brought a deluge of rain that flooded Interstate 25 and left a mess in its wake.

Plows were clearing dirt and debris that had piled up in the right lanes of southbound I-25, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. CDOT said heavy rain washed it onto the interstate, affecting traffic near West 23rd Avenue.

Aerial images from CDOT’s interstate cameras showed the mud piled up around 4:30 p.m.

Travelers, who were already dealing with localized floods on the interstate, were forced to drive around the affected area. The mud pile was several car lengths long and affected two lanes.

Mud and debris on southbound Interstate 25 near West 23rd Avenue (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

Mud piled up on southbound Interstate 25 near West 23rd Avenue after a severe thunderstorm moved through on the afternoon of June 29, 2023. (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

I-25 quickly flooded near Speer Boulevard and in the surrounding areas when the storm moved through. Multiple vehicles were stalled, including on the interstate.

Fire crews also responded to multiple cars that were submerged in the deluge just west of the interstate, near West 38th Avenue and Fox Street. Responders found no one inside the vehicles, which were still underwater around 6 p.m. — although the water was receding.

Transportation officials warned drivers never to drive through standing water. Its depth can be deceiving and could lead to submersion in the flood, damage to or destruction of the vehicle and a negative affect on one’s health and well-being.

The storms continued to move east on Thursday evening. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day remained in effect for the risk of continued storms. A tornado watch was in effect until 9 p.m. for parts of the Front Range.

