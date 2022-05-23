DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado picked up much-needed moisture from the Friday and Saturday storm system that brought heavy snow, rain, and freezing temperatures.

The snowfall totals from the storm were impressive with 2 feet of snow falling on parts of the mountains near Floyd Hill. Some areas in the foothills picked up over a foot of snow, with Denver seeing 2.3 inches at the airport.

Here is a look at the water equivalent for the storm. The liquid moisture was impressive, especially for areas south and east of Denver.

This radar-estimated precipitation accumulation includes the snowfall if it was melted down into its liquid form as well as the rain that fell throughout the weather event.

Areas in green along the Palmer Divide and the Eastern Plains saw over an inch of precipitation. The areas highlighted in blue saw a few tenths of an inch of moisture.

Denver picked up 0.78 inches of liquid precipitation at Denver International Airport. This brings the May 2022 precipitation total to 1.77 inches making it the wettest month of the year so far.

Despite the recent rain and snow, this month is still slightly below the average. May’s average precipitation in Denver is 2.16 inches.

April was 1.6 inches below the average in Denver, so a wet May was critical to aid fire danger and drought.

Two out of the last five Mays in Denver brought over 3 inches of liquid precipitation. This May has already passed up May 2020 by about a tenth of an inch.

There are a few more chances for rain in the forecast before the month is over. One moves in on Tuesday and the other chances will arrive towards the end of Memorial Day weekend.