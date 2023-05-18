LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Another round of spring storms left the northern metro area soaked on Thursday.

Erbey Delval showed FOX31 massive amounts of hail that accumulated within less than an hour in his Longmont neighborhood.

“It just went all the way up to half the yard,” he said.

Several cars on the street were nearly submerged by hail and muddy water, which seeped into the interior floors.

“It just floods from the bottom, I mean the water does not know where to go,” Delval said.

Residents showed FOX31 clogged drains that were filled with leaves and other debris.

“I know they cleaned it last time but it’s just so much water,” Delval said.

Before heading to Longmont, the Pinpoint Weather Beast met heavy rain and hail while traveling along Interstate 76 near Brighton. Traffic slowed and many drivers pulled over under overpasses until the storm passed.

“I personally waited. I didn’t drive in it,” said one driver visiting from Florida.

Now residents are preparing for what comes next during yet another unpredictable Colorado spring.

“It is crazy, just crazy,” Delval said.