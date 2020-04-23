Ragtime band serenades hundreds of seniors at Denver retirement community

DENVER (KDVR) — Residents at a Denver retirement community got quite the treat Wednesday, as staff brought a concert to their windows.

Many of the seniors at Kavod Senior Life in Cherry Creek haven’t their units in weeks, abiding by Colorado’s stay-at-home order.

That means no games, no movies and certainly no concerts.

“This whole thing is beyond my comprehension,” says Marlene Leddick. “But it happened, and we have to make the best of it.”

Kavod staff wanted to do something to take their 400 residents minds off the pandemic, so they came up with an idea: hire a ragtime band and have them perform in 15-minute increments on every side of the building.

“Not only are concerned about the physical health of our residents, but the mental health,” says CEO Michael Klein. “And the impact social isolation is having on them.”

The impact of the concert was immediate. Curtains flew open, as residents danced and cheered at their windows.

“It’s making me move, making me want to move, and want to jump up and down, and swing with a partner,” said Leddick from her window.

“We needed this, we are so happy it’s here,” she added.

Kavod Senior Life plans on holding a similar concert in the coming weeks, with a pipe band, featuring bagpipes and drummers.