DENVER (KDVR) — A rafter went missing after his boat capsized in the Colorado River on Sunday afternoon, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department and GCSO responded to a report of a missing rafter near Grizzly Creek in Glenwood Canyon just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said a father and son got in the river at Grizzly Creek and planned on traveling to the New Castle area. The boat flipped shortly after entering the water and the son was able to swim to shore. The 65-year-old father was seen by witnesses holding onto the raft as it quickly headed down the rapids, according to GCSO.

First responders focused their search on both banks from the Grizzly Creek Rest area to Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs, the sheriff’s office said. Efforts continued until dusk and then ended for the night. GCSO said search and rescue will continue to scour the river in the area.

The man, last seen wearing a gray shirt or hoodie with white and yellow gloves, has not been located. The sheriff’s office said the incident is being handled as a missing person case.

GCSO said it was unclear if the man was wearing a life vest.

The sheriff’s office is reminding people who recreate on the Colorado River when water is running high to take precautions.

Always wear a personal flotation device.

When on white water rapids wear a helmet designed for water usage.

Raft in groups with two or more rafts or watercraft in your party

Make sure someone on shore or at home knows the area or stretch of water you are planning to navigate.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, there have been more than a dozen water-related deaths on Colorado’s waters so far this year.