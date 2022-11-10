DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Four people have been convicted and sentenced for crimes related to racketeering and organized crime, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

An investigation began in November 2020 after police pursued and recovered a stolen 2017 Kia out of Denver. Officers found evidence in the car linking the suspects to a crime ring involving stolen cars, thefts from vehicles and identity theft.

Investigators determined the two men and two women had separate criminal incidents which led them to piece together a connection.

“The investigation revealed that the four were responsible for 98 separate cases, beginning in early November 2019, out of Aurora, Denver, Arapahoe County, Arvada, Douglas County, the City of Lone Tree, Englewood, Greenwood Village, Broomfield, Erie, Boulder, Boulder County, and the City of Brighton,” DougCo Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The Sheriff’s Office said the four would steal cars, break into other cars and steal credit and debit cards and other items, including guns. The team of criminals would then purchase gift cards with the stolen credit/debit cards and sell the other stolen items. The group would brag about their victories on police warnings to the public about securing items in their vehicles and personal belongings.

Who the criminals are, their convictions and sentences

Kevin Garrett Feathers, 36: Charged with Colorado Organized Crime Act, pattern of racketeering; sentenced to 18 years in prison

Daniel Joseph Satriano, 37: Charged with first-degree criminal trespass of an auto x5, second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft over $20,000; sentenced to six years in prison

Samantha Carroll Sauer, 25: Charged with Colorado Organized Crime Act, pattern of racketeering; sentenced to six years economic crimes probation and eight years community corrections

Nicole Lea Bachler, 28: Charged with Colorado Organized Crime Act, pattern of racketeering; sentenced to eight years economic crimes probation and eight years community corrections

The DougCo Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was a culmination of work from their investigators and personnel from the Broomfield Police Department, and the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.