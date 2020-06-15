Tuesday night: ‘Racism and Reform: Seeking Solutions’ town hall with local leaders on FOX31

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday night, FOX31 will host an exclusive live virtual town hall meeting, “Racism and Reform: Seeking Solutions,” featuring Denver’s mayor, police chief, members of the Colorado delegation and other state stakeholders.

Watch Racism and Reform: Seeking Solutions town hall: Tuesday at 7 p.m. on FOX31 and KDVR.com

The one-hour town hall will feature Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (D); Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen; Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock; Colorado State Representative Leslie Herod (D-8th District); Tay Anderson, Denver Board of Education At-large; Brian Sederwall, Pastor and Executive Director of Denver Dream Center; Rev. Dr. Jennifer Leath, Pastor of Campbell Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church; and Civil Rights Attorney Mari Newmann who will address the recent protests, riots and police response.

The discussion will focus on solutions and what it will take to implement ideas to have them work effectively. Due to restrictions on large gatherings, all of the guests will remotely join the broadcast and livestream.

The town hall will be hosted from the FOX31 studio in Denver. The event will be hosted by FOX31 anchors Jeremy Hubbard, Aristea Brady and Shaul Turner.

The Town Hall will open with a recap of the latest developments since the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. The hosts will then turn to the panel to talk about the current state of race in Colorado and challenges faced by Colorado’s minority communities.

“Colorado residents have watched protests and riots over the past weeks in our state, and want to express their concerns and ask questions regarding the future of Colorado’s race relations. We want them to be able to rely on FOX31’s dedication to local content to provide them the latest news and a connection to their government and community leaders,” said Byron Grandy, VP/GM of KDVR. “We are proud to harness the power of our broadcast operations to bring viewers together to speak directly to their government, police and community leaders.”