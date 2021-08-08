Racial slur aimed at Marlins player heard during game at Coors Field, fan not identified

DENVER, CO – APRIL 06: Fans enter the stadium before the Colorado Rockies home opener against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field on April 6, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies have not identified the person who was heard yelling a racial slur at Marlins player Lewis Brinson while at bat during Sunday’s game at Coors Field.

Fans had started to fill the lower deck of the stadium in the late innings, moving closer for a postgame concert that was part of a Faith Day celebration.

The Rockies organization said the incident happened in the ninth inning prior to the concert, so it wasn’t able to debrief ushers until after the concert ended.

A statement from the Colorado Rockies regarding the racial slur incident at the end of today's game: pic.twitter.com/85uN3f1pFZ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2021

The profanity could be heard on the Bally Sports Florida broadcast but it is unclear if it was picked up by the Rockies broadcast on AT&T SportsNet.

Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip.

“Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted,” he said in a text message to The Associated Press. “We brought the matter to the attention of the Rockies. How the matter is being handled, I would have to defer to them.”

The Rockies made it clear in the statement posted on Twitter that any form of racism or discrimination will not be tolerated and any fan caught doing so would “be ejected and banned from Coors Field.”

The incident is under investigation by the Rockies organization.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.