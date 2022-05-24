DENVER (KDVR) — After nearly a decade in TV news and three years at FOX31 and Channel 2, Rachel Skytta is moving on to pursue a dream of living on the road.

Skytta joined the team in 2019 as a Multimedia Journalist/Reporter.

She’s covered some of Colorado’s most impactful moments over the last few years.

Skytta was a leader in the station’s coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on Coloradans. She was also heavily involved in coverage of recent historic wildfires and was one of the first on scene of the Marshall Fire.

A look at some of Skytta’s work at FOX31/CH2

Before coming to Denver, Skytta worked as a Reporter/Anchor in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Wichita, Kansas. 

Skytta is leaving the news business to spend time with family and travel with her husband and two dogs.

  • Skytta’s renovated van
She and her husband spent the past year renovating a travel trailer that will become “home” for as long as they can handle the #VanLife. They plan to document the journey on social media.