DENVER (KDVR) — After nearly a decade in TV news and three years at FOX31 and Channel 2, Rachel Skytta is moving on to pursue a dream of living on the road.

Skytta joined the team in 2019 as a Multimedia Journalist/Reporter.

She’s covered some of Colorado’s most impactful moments over the last few years.

Skytta was a leader in the station’s coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on Coloradans. She was also heavily involved in coverage of recent historic wildfires and was one of the first on scene of the Marshall Fire.

A look at some of Skytta’s work at FOX31/CH2

Before coming to Denver, Skytta worked as a Reporter/Anchor in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Wichita, Kansas.

Skytta is leaving the news business to spend time with family and travel with her husband and two dogs.

Skytta’s renovated van

She and her husband spent the past year renovating a travel trailer that will become “home” for as long as they can handle the #VanLife. They plan to document the journey on social media.