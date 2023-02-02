BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Boulder business had quite the time getting an unwanted customer to leave the store.

Boulder Police Department responded Thursday morning to a call about a raccoon stuck in a Boulder store. The Animal Protection supervisor was able to free the raccoon, who was stuck between the wall and some pegboard.

Animal Protection then wrangled the raccoon after an exhausting chase through the aisles of the store. The full struggle can be seen in this video posted by Boulder police.

The raccoon was finally captured, then safely released outside.