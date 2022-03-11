BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Public Health says a skunk has tested positive for rabies.

The skunk was spotted acting erratically and going to multiple homes near the 1400 block of Brown Circle in the city of Boulder on March 6.

BCPH said a dog alerted its owner to the skunk during a snowstorm. The dog’s owner called an animal control officer, and the skunk was submitted to BCPH to be tested for rabies.

“Fortunately, this pet owner understood there might be a risk of rabies and did the right thing by contacting animal control to have the skunk tested,” said Carol McInnes, Boulder County Public Health Environmental Health Specialist. “The dog was current on its rabies vaccinations and will only need to get a rabies booster vaccination.”

If your pet is not vaccinated against rabies and comes into contact with a rabid animal, it may need to be euthanized or placed in a facility for a four-month quarantine at your expense.

“Making sure rabies vaccinations are up-to-date for dogs, cats, horses, and valuable livestock is the most important and effective way to protect both animals and humans from contracting rabies,” said McInnes.

Rabies is generally spread from a bite or scratch by an infected animal, and it is sometimes practically undetectable, such as a tiny puncture of the skin by a bat, BCPH said.

Here are some tips from the health department to reduce the risk of exposure to rabies:

Do not handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Contact animal control for guidance.

Thoroughly wash any wound caused by an animal with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.

Keep vaccinations current for all dogs, cats, ferrets and horses.

Maintain control of pets by keeping cats and ferrets indoors and keeping dogs under direct supervision when outside.

Teach children to leave wildlife alone.

Do not leave pet food in areas that are accessible to wildlife.

If a person or pet has been bitten by or has had contact with a bat or other wild animal, seek medical care immediately, and contact your local animal control agency or Boulder County Public Health at 303-441-1564.

In 2021, 15 animals tested positive for rabies in Boulder County.