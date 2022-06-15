BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A bat found in a Longmont park has tested positive for rabies.

Longmont residents were concerned their pet came into contact with the bat at Thompson Park near Fourth Avenue and Pratt Street. The City of Longmont collected the bat and submitted it for testing to Boulder County Public Health where it tested positive.

Bats and skunks are the most common animal sources of rabies in the state. According to BCPH, 15% of bats submitted for testing do test positive for the viral disease. Raccoons and foxes are two other animals that can carry rabies.

“Temperatures are getting warmer, which means more people and pets are outdoors when bats are highly active. Take extra care, don’t interact with animals and make sure your pet’s vaccinations are up to date,” said Carol McInnes, Boulder County Public Health environmental health specialist. “If there’s any chance that you, your child, or your pet has come in contact with a bat, contact us as soon as possible by calling 303-441-1564.”

Rabies is an infectious disease that is almost always fatal unless treated before any symptoms appear. Exposure to rabies is caused by a bite or a scratch from an infected animal.

Anyone who comes in contact with a bat should call their local animal control office.