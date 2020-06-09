Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease found in 6 Colorado counties

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) has confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHDV2) in domestic, wild and feral rabbits in 6 Colorado counties.

Weld, El Paso and Montezuma Counties have confirmed cases of RHDV2 in domestic rabbits. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has verified cases of RHDV2 in wild and feral rabbits in Alamosa, El Paso, Prowers, and Pueblo counties.

CDA and CPW are asking the public to watch for multiple dead or sick rabbits. The CDA has a current map of confirmed cases and guidance on rabbit shows and fairs.

To report suspected cases:

Domestic: Veterinarians and owners must report suspected RHDV2 cases in domestic rabbits to the State Veterinarian’s Office at 303-869-9130. Disease investigations will be completed by a Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostician.

Wildlife: To report suspect cases (sick or dead wild rabbits, hares, or pika), contact your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.

Vaccines are available with private practicing veterinarians who have been granted permission by the USDA to import and distribute the vaccine.



