AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — One of Aurora’s most-used light rail lines is back up and running. The R Line resumed service on Tuesday.

The 4-mile stretch of commuter rail has been down since September after a derailment at Sable Boulevard and Exposition Avenue sent three people to the hospital. A recently released report cited speed and human distraction for the derailment.

The report showed the operator was traveling at 38 mph into a 10 mph curve.

A previous derailment at the same intersection happened in January 2019. A passenger was seriously injured.

An Aurora city council member is calling on the Public Utilities Commission to be more transparent about the ongoing process and investigation.