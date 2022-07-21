AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora family is scrambling after their teenage daughter’s “Sweet 16” dress was stolen.

Brianna Reyes’ quinceañera was delayed by a year because of COVID-19. Now, the family is facing another setback.

The theft happened early Tuesday morning from Socorro Reyes’ vehicle at Sixth Avenue and Chambers Street in Aurora. Reyes is the mother of Brianna Reyes, who is the birthday girl.

“It was hard seeing her heartbroken,” said mom, whose dress for the occasion was also stolen.

“Who knows if we’ll ever see them again,” mom said.

Brianna Reyes’ dress is valued at $1,400. The family is in the process of filing a report with Aurora Police.

Socorro Reyes has come up with enough money to buy a backup dress for her daughter, and a family member has created a GoFundMe to help with the expense. A good Samaritan has donated a backup dress for mom.

Brianna Reyes’ “Sweet 16” birthday party is set for Aug. 6.