Quiet and calm ahead of planned protests at Colorado Capitol

DENVER (KDVR) — Law enforcement officials in Denver are working behind the scenes to identify any potential threats ahead of multiple planned protests leading up to Inauguration Day.

There are reports of protests planned for Sunday at capitol buildings around the country. Saturday afternoon, the scene in front of the Colorado State Capitol was calm and quiet.

“I wasn’t really sure what to expect. My mom has been telling me don’t go to the Capitol, just try to steer clear of that area. I love running here so I just wanted to run by and see what was going on,” said Laura Pendleton, a Denver resident.

Pendleton wasn’t the only person enjoying the moment of peace. A group of friends visiting from out of state chose to stop by the Capitol on their tour of the city.

“My best friend knew something was supposed to go down at the Capitol and her best friend called and was telling us to be careful. Just be aware of your surroundings, make sure you’re aware because we don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow,” said Keiaria Smith.

The Capitol is still marked with graffiti from protests over the summer. Several areas around the building are gated and boarded up.

“I am worried about the next week or so. Of course, there are going to be things going on here which is why I want to just stay clear of here,” said Pendleton.