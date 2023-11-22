DENVER (KDVR) — Heading into security lines at Denver International Airport, travelers immediately found something to be thankful for the night before Thanksgiving.

Travelers like Patty Green, who got to the airport more than two hours in advance, got through security in less than 5 minutes.

“I am so surprised. Right? Who knew? I’m very happy,” Green said.

Some 785,000 passengers are expected to pass through DIA security checkpoints from Nov. 17-27. That’s up nearly 13% from the same time last year.

The busiest days are expected Wednesday through Sunday of Thanksgiving week.

FOX31 asked the Transportation Security Administration and the airport what changed to speed up lines and cut wait times.

According to an airport spokesperson, “four new TSA PreCheck lanes are available near the South TSA Checkpoint. These lanes are open from 4 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and are located on the north side of the South TSA Checkpoint (near Baggage Claim 7). There is also more modern equipment in general screening areas; these lanes will provide passengers with a more efficient security experience.”

TSA said it’s using an all-hands-on-deck approach during peak travel times around the holiday weekend.