DENVER (KDVR) — A hailstorm blew through Littleton Saturday afternoon causing minor damage to cars and sending patrons at a local brewery scrambling for cover.

One KDVR viewer sent photos and video of her experience at Breckenridge Brewery this afternoon. You can see and hear the hail dropping hard and heavy. In typical Colorado weather fashion, the people at the brewery waited a few minutes and it was over. Back to sunshine and patio drinking.

Damage to car after Littleton hailstorm in Breckenridge Brewery parking lot (Photo credit: Erin James) Damage to car after Littleton hailstorm (Photo credit: Erin James) Hail in Littleton (Photo credit: Erin James)

The storm moved in at approximately 3:45 p.m. and was out before 4 p.m. The severe weather missed Denver, staying south and to the west of the city.

Saturday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for thunderstorms that moved across the Front Range.

The Pinpoint Weather team said storms started up in the afternoon and moved southeast through the evening.

Both Douglas and Jefferson counties were under a thunderstorm watch, and Littleton lies in between the two.