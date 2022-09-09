DENVER (KDVR) — Reaction to the death of England’s Queen Elizabeth II continues to pour in from around the world, including here locally.

Claire Waller has dual citizenship in both England and the U.S.

“I just couldn’t fathom that she had passed,” the wife and mother said.

Waller moved to the U.S. in 1994, but the resident of Elizabeth, Colorado, still holds Great Britain close to her heart.

“She (the queen) really was the embodiment of our culture and made you proud to be British,” she said.

Waller said she was encouraged by King Charles III’s speech on Friday and the continuation of the monarchy, adding that the next 10 days of mourning promise to be both historical and emotional.