Quebec Street under I-70 closed for weekend beginning Friday night

DENVER (KDVR) — Quebec Street under Interstate 70 will close for the weekend as part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) Central 70 project.

CDOT says part of the agency’s large construction project will include demolishing the I-70 bridge above Quebec Street.

Drivers can expect:

Quebec Street closure in both directions under I-70 from 8 p.m., Jan. 8 to 10 a.m., Jan. 10

Intermittent lane closures on westbound and eastbound I-70 at Quebec Street: 8 p.m., Jan. 8 to 8 a.m., Jan. 9 8 p.m., Jan. 9 to 8 a.m., Jan. 10



Detours:

Drivers traveling northbound will use the Quebec Street on-ramp to eastbound I-70, exit at Central Park Boulevard, travel north to the Central Park Boulevard on-ramp, and exit at the westbound I-70 off-ramp to Quebec Street.

Drivers traveling southbound on Quebec Street will take the Quebec Street on-ramp to Stapleton North Drive, turn left on Holly Street, turn left to Stapleton South Drive to the Holly Street on-ramp to eastbound I-70, and exit at Quebec Street.

Drivers traveling to Monaco Street north of I-70 during this time will travel south on Monaco Street to Sandown Road and turn left to Quebec Street. Here, they will follow the marked detour for northbound Quebec Street, travel north to the Central Park Boulevard on-ramp, exit at the westbound I-70 off-ramp to Quebec Street, and then travel across Quebec Street to Stapleton North Drive.

The ongoing Central 70 project is reconstructing a 10-mile stretch of the highway, adding an express lane in each direction, among other major changes like lowering part of the interstate.

CDOT says when work is completed, traffic will ease in the area and it will help make the highway safer.

For more information on the planned closures, visit CDOT’s website.