Quadruple shooting in Denver kills 1, injures 3

DENVER (KDVR) – Three people were injured and one man was pronounced dead on scene in a quadruple shooting late Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 7300 block of East 22nd Avenue.

A man and two women were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Police have not given an update on their condition.

Two Denver officers were on their way to the scene when they crashed into another vehicle in the area of Dahlia Street and East Stapleton Drive North around 11:20 p.m.

Those officers were taken to a hospital with serious leg injuries and have been released.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 7300 block of E 22nd Ave. Four victims located. Extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Officers are working to develop suspect information. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/oXAS8YyoYf — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 10, 2021