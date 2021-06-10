Put on your dancing shoes; City Park Jazz opens Sunday

by: Keely Sugden

The Burroughs (Credit: City Park Jazz)

DENVER (KDVR) — City Park Jazz returns for its 35th season on Sunday. The concerts are free of charge and take place at the City Park Pavilion.

The Burroughs, a nine-piece band with a powerhouse sound of “sweaty soul music” will kick off the season.

“No newcomer to uplifting spirits, Johnny Burroughs has a background working as a licensed minister and music pastor. His church upbringing serves him well on stage, where the red-headed front man sings, dances, and screams audiences into a revival-like frenzy,” said City Park Jazz officials.  

The 2021 season features nine shows on Sunday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (except for
June 20, which runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.).

City Park Jazz 2021 Concert Schedule

DateArtist
6/13/21The Burroughs
6/20/21 Brass Band Extravaganza with Otone, Tivoli Club Brass Band, and Guerrilla Fanfare
6/27/21Annie Booth Big Band
7/04/21Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors
7/11/21SUCH
7/18/17Chris Daniels w/Freddi Gowdy
7/25/21SPECIAL EVENT: Celebrating Denver Jazz Heritage with the El Chapultepec All Stars Featuring Tony Black & Freddy Rodriguez Jr.
8/01/21Nelson Rangell
8/08/21Cast Iron Queens

