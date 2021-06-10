Put on your dancing shoes; City Park Jazz opens Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — City Park Jazz returns for its 35th season on Sunday. The concerts are free of charge and take place at the City Park Pavilion.
The Burroughs, a nine-piece band with a powerhouse sound of “sweaty soul music” will kick off the season.
“No newcomer to uplifting spirits, Johnny Burroughs has a background working as a licensed minister and music pastor. His church upbringing serves him well on stage, where the red-headed front man sings, dances, and screams audiences into a revival-like frenzy,” said City Park Jazz officials.
The 2021 season features nine shows on Sunday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (except for
June 20, which runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.).
City Park Jazz 2021 Concert Schedule
|Date
|Artist
|6/13/21
|The Burroughs
|6/20/21
|Brass Band Extravaganza with Otone, Tivoli Club Brass Band, and Guerrilla Fanfare
|6/27/21
|Annie Booth Big Band
|7/04/21
|Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors
|7/11/21
|SUCH
|7/18/17
|Chris Daniels w/Freddi Gowdy
|7/25/21
|SPECIAL EVENT: Celebrating Denver Jazz Heritage with the El Chapultepec All Stars Featuring Tony Black & Freddy Rodriguez Jr.
|8/01/21
|Nelson Rangell
|8/08/21
|Cast Iron Queens