Put on your dancing shoes; City Park Jazz opens Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — City Park Jazz returns for its 35th season on Sunday. The concerts are free of charge and take place at the City Park Pavilion.

The Burroughs, a nine-piece band with a powerhouse sound of “sweaty soul music” will kick off the season.

“No newcomer to uplifting spirits, Johnny Burroughs has a background working as a licensed minister and music pastor. His church upbringing serves him well on stage, where the red-headed front man sings, dances, and screams audiences into a revival-like frenzy,” said City Park Jazz officials.

The 2021 season features nine shows on Sunday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (except for

June 20, which runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.).

City Park Jazz 2021 Concert Schedule