Push in Denver to reduce neighborhood speed limits

DENVER (KDVR) — Due to safety concerns on neighborhood streets, one Denver city council member is working on a proposal to reduce speed limits in neighborhoods.

Councilmember Paul Kashmann (District 6), says he is working on proposal to drop Denver neighborhood speed limits from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour. The proposal would also reduce park speed limits from 20 miles per hour to 15 miles per hour, Kashmann says.

“We certainly hope to encourage better driver behavior through reduced speed limits, the most important thing is that our traffic engineers engineer our roadways in a way that causes them to drive more carefully,” Kashmann said.

According to the most recent data, 13 pedestrians and three cyclists have been killed in Denver so far this year.

Kashmann says the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is currently assessing the cost of his proposal. It’s expected to be in committee in early December.