Push for stop sign continues following another crash at Denver intersection

DENVER, (KDVR) — For the second time in less than six months, a high speed crash has been captured on a doorbell camera in a Denver neighborhood.

Neighbors say the crash happened Wednesday night, sending a car onto a retaining wall at 29th and Gaylord.

“All of a sudden, we turn around and see this car just absolutely bullet right into this person’s house,” said Bobby Reginelli.

The stretch of 29th Avenue in Denver’s Whittier neighborhood has been a major concern, with neighbors citing excessive speeds and nearly a dozen crashes in just the past year.

“Someone is going to get killed,” said Shannon Wojcik.

Wojcik and other neighbors have been petitioning the city of Denver to add a stop sign somewhere between York and Williams Street.

“We don’t understand the reason we’re getting so much push back for a single stop sign that would make our entire neighborhood so much safer,” says Wojcik.

A city spokesperson told FOX31 Friday they are planning additional traffic studies in the area, but at this point, the only concrete plans are to add additional speed limit signs for both eastbound and westbound traffic.

“I don’t think that’s a solution,” said Natalia Mendlik. “We need a stop sign.”

“Speed limit signs aren’t going to help people cross the street safely,” adds Suzanna Reed.

Reed has been leading the charge to have a stop sign installed for a number of years, documenting photos of various crashes in a document that’s growing by the month.

“It seems like a super easy fix, and I think that’s where the frustration is coming from is it’s hard to get an answer, and get this fixed.”

A Department of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson released the following information to FOX31:

For the last few months, Denver’s Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI) has been working and engaging with the community about the 29th Avenue corridor, which includes the intersection at 29th & Gaylord. We appreciate the neighborhood’s outreach and concern about that intersection. This summer, DOTI is installing additional speed limit signs on 29th Avenue for both eastbound and westbound traffic to help continue to inform people driving about the speed limit. In addition, we plan to conduct traffic counts and our engineers will also be studying this intersection to determine if any other enhancements can be made. Recently, a stretch of 29th Avenue near Columbine Elementary was repaved, which also included adding fresh crosswalk and school zone street markings, so the crosswalks are easier to see and people walking are more visible to drivers when crossing at intersections. DOT