Pursuit ends in Littleton, stretch of Santa Fe Drive closed in both directions

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a stretch of Santa Fe Drive will be closed for “some time” following the pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the pursuit went through several roads in Douglas County and ended on Santa Fe Dr., just south of Mineral Ave.

No injuries were reported following the pursuit. All suspects have been accounted for. Their identities will not be released at this time.

Santa Fe Dr. is closed in both directions from Mineral Ave. to County Line Rd.

We will update this story when the road reopens.