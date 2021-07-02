Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors play City Park Jazz on Sunday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors Credit: City Park Jazz)

DENVER (KDVR) — The 35th season of City Park Jazz presents Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors on Sunday.

The concert is free of charge and takes place at the City Park Pavilion.

City Park Jazz 2021 Concert Schedule:

7/4/21Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors
7/11/21SUCH
7/18/17Chris Daniels w/Freddi Gowdy
7/25/21SPECIAL EVENT: Celebrating Denver Jazz Heritage with the El Chapultepec All Stars Featuring Tony Black & Freddy Rodriguez Jr.
8/01/21Nelson Rangell
8/08/21Cast Iron Queens

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories