DENVER (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department says Denver police spotted a truck that was stolen on Thursday morning with a dog inside of it and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle and made an arrest.

The dog that was inside the truck was rescued and reunited with its family.

WRPD said, “Buddy was reunited with family! Many thanks to our LE partners and the community. Hope other missing animals have an equally happy ending.”

The suspects identity has not been released.