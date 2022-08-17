CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — A Centennial pet store said they’ve been hit again, after a miniature schnauzer disappeared from the store on July 25.

Perfect Pets believes three teenage boys took the dog by stuffing it into one of the boy’s sweatpants and then walked out of the store.

“More than anything, I’m just really concerned about the safety of the puppy,” said manager Bianca Rose Larsen.

Larsen believes the boys took the dog into a private area where the two younger boys helped secure the dog in an older boy’s pants.

She said staff noticed the three-pound dog was missing, and then began reviewing surveillance video.

The dog is described as roughly 11 weeks old and light chocolate in color with hazel green eyes.

It’s at least the fourth time a dog has been stolen from the store in just the past few years.

Larson said they’ve made changes since the most recent theft, including requiring IDs from anyone who wants to take a dog out of a playpen.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had to make some drastic changes,” she said.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said it has no tips at this point but hopes someone can recognize the boys or their black mustang.