Puppy dies in Englewood house fire that injures 2

House fire at 3736 S. Lincoln St. in Englewood (Credit: Barbara Chumley)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A house fire sent two people to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

The Denver Fire Department was called to the home at 3736 S. Lincoln St. about 1:45 a.m. The family escaped the fire and was taken to the hospital.

According to a GoFundMe post, Beetlejuice, a puppy, did not survive the fire. A dog and a cat did survive.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help the family with medical costs, clothing, phones and other basic needs. You may donate to the family here.

The Denver Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

