DENVER (KDVR) – It’s that time of year when the NFL begins whittling down the pool of teams eligible for the Lombardi Trophy to two, an annual occurrence that coincides with the spectacle of athleticism known the world over as the Puppy Bowl.

On Feb. 12, the 19th iteration of the annually held call-to-adoption television event will lick off, apologies, kick-off at 12 p.m.

Since its inception, the Puppy Bowl has helped highlight the extensive efforts put forth by the nation’s animal rescue and shelter workers by helping animals meet their forever families.

‘PAWlayers’ representing Denver in Puppy Bowl XIX

Included in the 67 participating shelters and for the first time ever, this year’s three-hour-long Puppy Bowl will feature a Native American animal organization as well as a puppy suiting up from Dominica, West Indies.

Additionally, of the 122 youthful canines coming out of the 67 participating animal shelters, Denver has produced four “fur-nomenal” talents all with championship-run-stirring names, all of whom are currently living at Lifeline Puppy Rescue, located in Brighton.

Lifeline Puppy Rescue is a no-kill rescue that has helped 50,000 puppies find their forever families across the Rocky Mountain region, Kansas, Texas and New Mexico.

Here are those premier pups from Colorado that have earned a spot on the national stage when Puppy Bowl XIX licks off, apologies, kicks off this Feb. 12 at 12 p.m.

Gumdrop

Gumdrop from Lifeline Puppy Rescue will play for Team Ruff

Don’t let his blank stare fool you. Gumdrop is in an adjusted 3-point stance and is beyond ready to prove Team Ruff’s decision to select him as a 2023 draft pick was right.

Peanut

Peanut from Lifeline Puppy Rescue will suit up for Team Fluff

Peanut may seem distracted, but much like the late great legendary Pele believed, it is always wise to think a bare minimum of six steps ahead while playing. That’s why Peanut is eyeing the hot dog stand just out of frame.

Rosie

Rosie from Lifeline Puppy Rescue will represent Team Fluff

Rosie is hands down Team Fluff’s wild card. Yes, that tail spells fear for the opposing offense, but a quick glance at Rosie’s zoned-in eyes, and it is easy to see that the tail-between-the-legs look is simply a farce, and opponents who come in assuming the worst of little Rosie will likely only be playing the victim by the time the final whistle goes.

Avalanche

Avalanche from Lifeline Puppy Rescue will play for Team Fluff

Even though this is Avalanche’s first run in a Puppy Bowl, the Denver pup is truly exhausted. Avalanche is considering retirement following Puppy Bowl XIX, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see this expedient puppy career end with a Lombarkey Trophy.

Puppy Bowl XIX: What to expect from this year’s event

Puppy penalties

Tail tugging

Ear yanks

Sloppy smooches

All of these tiny sportsmen and sportswomen are up for adoption, but if these little ones have already found their forever homes by the time you reach out to Lifeline Puppy Rescue, there are still plenty of loveable animals still in need of a fur-ever home.

If you are interested in taking a rescue animal into your life and having them become part of your family, you can explore options with Lifeline Puppy rescue simply by calling 303-655-9696.

You can also donate to their cause by visiting their website.

The Super Bowl is important and all, but if you want to catch the best competition on display in February, you’re going to want to catch Puppy Bowl XIX on Feb. 12 at noon.