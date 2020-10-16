Pumpkin patches, cideries and fall leaves; 50+ socially distant things to do this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Fall is here and temperatures are starting to drop. And while COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Colorado, there are still things you can do for fun, while remaining socially distant.
Here is a list of some pumpkin patches to visit this weekend:
- Chatfield Farms
- Anderson Farms
- Munson Farms
- JP Total Lawn and Property Maintenance (Evergreen)
- Cottonwood Farms Pumpkin Patch
- 7th Generation Farm
- Rocky Mountain Pumpkin Ranch
Here is a list of cideries:
- Stem Ciders
- Clear Creek Cidery
- Boco Cider
- Haykin Family Cider
- St. Vrain Cidery
- Colorado Plus 49 Cidery & Pub
- Wild Cider
- Boxing Brothers Ciderhouse
- Locust Cider Boulder Cidery and Taproom
- Waldschänke Ciders + Coffee
- Apple Valley Cider Company
- The Ice Cave Cider House
- Clear Fork Cider
- Talbott’s Cider Company
If you decide to adventure out this weekend, we would love to see your fall pictures. Just click “submit your photo” button below this article. We will share as many as we can on TV.