DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. It will be a fall-filled weekend with colorful leaves and colder temperatures.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said the weekend forecast is looking beautiful.

There will be a few lingering morning showers on Saturday before the weather turns drier. The Front Range will have highs in the 60s.

Sunday looks even better than Saturday with totally dry and sunny weather. Temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s.

Here is a look at 10 things to do across our state this weekend:

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is partnering with FOX31 and Channel 2, Iron Mountain, Waste Management, and Metro Area Law Enforcement Agencies to help prevent identity theft by holding an annual Shred-A Thon at locations throughout the Metro Denver area on Saturday

