A pug that was rescued from a hot car at the Denver Zoo. (Credit: Denver Animal Shelter)

DENVER (KDVR) — A pug from Texas was rescued after being left in a car that reached 130 degrees at the Denver Zoo last week.

At least an hour had passed before Denver Animal Protection arrived to help the dog on June 27.

The pug’s owner faces an animal cruelty charge in the incident, which carries a fine of up to $999 and/or 300 days in jail.

Why hot cars are dangerous – and what you can do

A Colorado law protects people who take extraordinary measures to rescue humans or pets from dangerously hot conditions in locked vehicles. People are required to contact authorities first, however.

Temperatures inside vehicles can reach 120 degrees in minutes on particularly hot days, even if the weather is mild or the windows are cracked open.

Dogs regulate body temperature differently than humans and cool off primarily by panting. However, when they’re in a hot vehicle, they breathe in the hot air around them and can’t cool off.

This can cause them to suffer life-threatening heatstroke, which can cause organ failure and death.

Denver Animal Protection has received 189 calls for animals left in unattended vehicles so far this year, along with 318 calls for animals left without shelter.