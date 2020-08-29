Pueblo weighs letting voters decide fate of Columbus statue

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Pueblo city officials have scheduled a special meeting Monday to consider letting voters decide whether a statue of Christopher Columbus should stay up or be removed.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported that the Pueblo City Council is set to discuss sending a ballot question to voters in November asking about the future of the statue in the Mesa Junction, a historic district downtown.

The debate comes after residents have held protests where the statue sits across from the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library.

Some have called for the statue’s removal, while others insist it stay put.