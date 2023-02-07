PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — A Pueblo teen was arrested after he shot his father in the knee when he wasn’t allowed to borrow the family’s van.

The Pueblo Police Department said officers responded to the 1200 block of East 7th Street, on the city’s East Side, around 12:02 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the knee. PPD said initial statements from the family stated there were shots being fired outside the home and at some point, the victim stepped outside to see what was happening and was shot in the knee.

As officers investigated the scene, they found 11 shell casings outside the victim’s home. They also found a van that was parked in front of the home that had several bullet holes in the windows.

Through further investigation, police learned that it was the victim’s 17-year-old son who shot his father because he wouldn’t let the son borrow the family van.

PPD said the son then went outside with a rifle and began shooting at the van before eventually turning and shooting his father.

The teen was screened into the Pueblo Youth Services Center for First Degree Assault.