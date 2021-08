PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s help for information on the disappearance of a man and homicide in Pueblo County.

According to police, the body of Raymond Ray, 24, was discovered in eastern Pueblo County on Aug. 17.

Ray was reported missing on July 24.

Ray’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Landreth at 719-583-4538 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.