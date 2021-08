PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) – Who is this unknown couple? Pueblo police would like to know the identify of the people in this professional photograph from the 1924 historical files.

Photo from the historical files of the Pueblo Police Department (Credit: PPD)

‘Tripp and York Studio in Pueblo, Colorado’ is embossed on the packaging of the photograph.

If you can identify this couple please contact the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2538.