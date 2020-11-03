Pueblo police asking for help finding 2 identity thefts suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) – Update: Pueblo police say the suspects have been identified:
Original: The Pueblo Police Department is asking for information about two identity theft suspects.
The first suspect is described as a woman with blonde hair and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black boots.
The second suspect is described as a man wearing a camouflage shirt and a black face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Villanueva at the Pueblo Police Department’s non-emergency line 719-553-2502, refer to case 20-018620.