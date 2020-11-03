Pueblo police asking for help finding 2 identity thefts suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) – Update: Pueblo police say the suspects have been identified:

Thank you to everyone who helped us today. These parties have both been Identified. https://t.co/2y7NyXDxXZ pic.twitter.com/qeJ5jowIkP — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) November 3, 2020

Original: The Pueblo Police Department is asking for information about two identity theft suspects.

HELP IDENTIFY IDENTITY THEFT SUSPECTS



The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying two parties who are connected with a Identity Theft case. The first party is a female wearing a black shirt, blue jeans with black boots, thin build with… — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) November 3, 2020

The first suspect is described as a woman with blonde hair and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

The second suspect is described as a man wearing a camouflage shirt and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Villanueva at the Pueblo Police Department’s non-emergency line 719-553-2502, refer to case 20-018620.