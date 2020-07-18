Pueblo police: 2 people fatally shot during attempted robbery

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were killed in a shooting in Pueblo early Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, about 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Prairie Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found two males had been shot and a third had minor injuries from shrapnel, PPD said.

The two males who were shot were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later learned a fourth male was at a local hospital being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

“The shooter and several witnesses were interviewed. Preliminary information is that the two

deceased males approached a large group of individuals and attempted to rob them at gunpoint. The shooter shot the males that were attempting to rob him and others,” PPD said in a statement.

Detectives are looking for a newer-model white Lexus with red rims. It is known to frequent the Mesa Junction area of Pueblo.

“Pueblo police would like to talk to the occupants about the circumstances of this incident,” PPD said.

The ages and names of the males who were killed will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

PPD says no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact PPD Det. Medina at: 719-320-6006.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Pueblo Crime Stoppers at: 719-542-7867.