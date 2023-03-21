PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — A mother of two is thankful to be alive after she said she was the target of an attempted carjacking turned shooting outside her home.

“They blocked me in. Then another car came up and they blocked me in,” said Chanise Sena.

Sena said she was leaving for work a little after 8:30 in the morning back on Feb. 28.

“The boy jumps out of the passenger side, he has a mask on and told me to give him my keys,” Sena said.

Terrified Sena said she walked back towards her front door with her car keys in hand.

“I turned my back for one second. They didn’t even hesitate — I heard the two shots — the next thing I was on the floor,” Sena.

The group fled the scene without her car. Sena said she screamed for help.

“I said, ‘Call 911 I just got shot, I can’t move my legs,'” Sena said.

Sena was shot twice. One of the bullets entered her back, just missing her spine. The other bullet went through her glute into her bladder and then shattered the femur in one of her legs. She is now in a wheelchair while she heals and uses a walker. She also needs a catheter.

“I’m thankful. I could have been paralyzed. I could have died,” Sena said.

Sena said the four suspects all looked young, saying she thought they were all under the age of 18.

“I found out how old they were last week. We went to the District Attorney’s office,” Sena said “It was the 12-year-old who shot me. He didn’t even have the voice of a man yet.”

Pueblo Police Department confirmed with FOX31 four people are in custody following this carjacking. They also confirmed all four suspects are juveniles, but wouldn’t release exact ages because they are minors. PPD did state they are all under the age of 17.

“How did they get the guns? They are underage,” Sena said.

PPD said the suspects are facing a series of charges including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, and vehicular eluding. PPD said additional charges are possible.

“I have a ten-year-old it just blows my mind this kid was just a few years older than my son,” Sena said.

“I was shocked to learn it was a 12-year-old boy who shot me. Just drove off. Didn’t care. Nothing,” Sena said.

Sena’s family has started a GoFundMe to help make up for her inability to work and to cover medical costs.

PPD said the same suspects were also involved in another carjacking and shooting less than 10 minutes before they attempted to carjack Sena.

PPD said it will be up to the Pueblo County District Attorney if the suspects will be charged as adults or minors.