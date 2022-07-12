PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE: Jose Sanchez has been located safely.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing at-risk senior.

Jose Sanchez was last seen at his home on the 3300 block of Bush Road in Pueblo County on Sunday, July 11 around midnight. Sanchez suffers from dementia.

Sanchez 79, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs around 115 pounds. He has gray and black hair and brown eyes. Sanchez was last seen wearing a white shirt and is said to usually wear a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on Sanchez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 582-6250.